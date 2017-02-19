NEWS

Gunshot victim who crashed into Fayetteville house dies

Police investigate at the scene of a Fayetteville shooting.

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Fayetteville Police Department says a man found in a car that crashed into a home Saturday evening had been shot.

Police said Sunday the shooting victim, 26-year-old Rakeen McGoogan, has died.

It happened just after 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Strickland Bridge Road near the Applecross Avenue intersection.

The people in the home were not hurt.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1856 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).
Related Topics:
newscrashshootingFayetteville
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Small plane crashes in New Jersey, pilot survives
Trump's remarks about Sweden create debate and confusion
Orange Co. deputies shoot, kill home invasion suspect
SpaceX launches rocket from NASA's historic moon pad
More News
Top Stories
Orange Co. deputies shoot, kill home invasion suspect
SpaceX launches rocket from NASA's historic moon pad
1 dead after train and SUV collide in Fayetteville
Man, 25, dies in 80-foot fall from NC waterfall
Small plane crashes in New Jersey, pilot survives
Swedes ridicule Trump's suggestion of major incident
Toughening penalties if pets are harmed during crimes
Show More
Gov. Cooper offers reward in 73-year-old's shooting
Top Democrat says Trump's calling media 'the enemy' is something 'you hear tin-pot dictators say'
Blind cleric jailed for life dies in Butner prison
No. 10 Tar Heels roll past No. 14 Cavaliers 65-41
1 dead after shooting outside Greensboro mall
More News
Photos
Red carpet fashion from the 2017 Grammy Awards
Behind the scenes at the Westminster dog show
PHOTOS: North Carolina at Duke
PHOTOS: Russian tattoo artist turns abuse scars into butterflies
More Photos