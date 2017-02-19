Gunshot victim who crashed into Fayetteville house dies

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Fayetteville Police Department says a man found in a car that crashed into a home Saturday evening had been shot.
Police said Sunday the shooting victim, 26-year-old Rakeen McGoogan, has died.
It happened just after 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Strickland Bridge Road near the Applecross Avenue intersection.
The people in the home were not hurt.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1856 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet or by text-a-tip on your mobile device by sending a message to 274637 (in the text box type "4Tip" followed by your message).