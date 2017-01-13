When Nash County Sheriff's deputies investigated a vehicle break-in Thursday, gunshots rang out. That eventually led them to a suspect believed to be involved in a string of vehicle break-ins.Thursday's incident happened on Langwood Way in Rocky Mount. After deputies heard the shots, they searched for the source and found a man with what they said was a stolen handgun.Michael Stroupe, 19, was arrested and faces numerous charges.Stroupe, of the 12000 block of East NC 97 Highway, Rocky Mount is charged with:- 8 counts of Break or Enter a Motor Vehicle- 3 counts of Larceny of a Firearm- 2 counts of Possession by Firearm by Felon- Possession of Stolen Firearm- 4 counts of Misdemeanor Larceny- 4 counts of Possession of Stolen PropertyStroupe, who was out on parole at the time of his arrest, is being held on a $90,000 secured bond. He had his first court appearance Friday in Nashville District Court.The Nash County Sheriff's Office wants to remind the public to report any suspicious activities to (252) 459-1510 or 911 for emergencies.