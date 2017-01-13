NEWS

Gunshots lead Nash County deputies to car break-in suspect

Michael Stroupe (Nash County Sheriff's Office)

ROCKY MOUNT, North Carolina (WTVD) --
When Nash County Sheriff's deputies investigated a vehicle break-in Thursday, gunshots rang out. That eventually led them to a suspect believed to be involved in a string of vehicle break-ins.

Thursday's incident happened on Langwood Way in Rocky Mount. After deputies heard the shots, they searched for the source and found a man with what they said was a stolen handgun.

Michael Stroupe, 19, was arrested and faces numerous charges.

Stroupe, of the 12000 block of East NC 97 Highway, Rocky Mount is charged with:

- 8 counts of Break or Enter a Motor Vehicle
- 3 counts of Larceny of a Firearm
- 2 counts of Possession by Firearm by Felon
- Possession of Stolen Firearm
- 4 counts of Misdemeanor Larceny
- 4 counts of Possession of Stolen Property

Stroupe, who was out on parole at the time of his arrest, is being held on a $90,000 secured bond. He had his first court appearance Friday in Nashville District Court.

The Nash County Sheriff's Office wants to remind the public to report any suspicious activities to (252) 459-1510 or 911 for emergencies.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsbreak-incar theftgunsparoleRocky Mount
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
3 Officers Facing Administrative Charges in Tamir Rice Case
Russian Ambassador Invited Trump Administration to Syria Peace Talks
News Digest for Friday, Jan. 13, 2017
Bystander Says Good Samaritan Was Right to Shoot Trooper's Assailant
More News
Top Stories
Prosecutor: Man admitted to attacking teen with machete
Arrest made in July murder of Seymour Johnson airman
Family begs company to stop using dead mother's picture
Wake Forest PD chase of shoplifting suspects ends in crash
Durham PD trains to de-escalate dangerous situations
Man shot by police arrested after WakeMed release
House Takes First Step to Repeal Obamacare
Show More
Infant abducted from hospital 18 years ago found alive
Shots fired outside Cary aquatic center
Students hurt in crash with Wayne County school bus
Police: Tractor runs over, kills Mebane man
Moore Co. man accused of sexually exploiting children
More News
Photos
Students hurt in crash with Wayne County school bus
PHOTOS: Durham's new national historic landmark
PHOTOS: Your pics of the winter storm
PHOTOS: Governor's Inaugural Ball
More Photos