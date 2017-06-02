NEWS

Durham's Habitat for Humanity building 5 homes in 1 week

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Builders and contractors are constructing five homes in one week as part of Habitat for Humanity of Durham's "Home Builders Blitz."

The homes are located on Bingham Street and Angier Avenue. The construction sites will soon become homes for deserving families.

Builders and contractors are donating materials and the construction workers are donating their time.

"It's incredible because that's the dream everybody has - to have a house," said Alvaro Romero, of Piin Construction. "That's awesome when we come here, the last day. That's unbelievable what they're doing and we're happy because they're happy."

Single mom Tiffany Byrd and her three children will move from an apartment into a four-bedroom house.

"Everybody has their own room and I'm just so happy and just so blessed," Byrd said.

Habitat for Humanity of Durham Executive Director Blake Strayhorn said Habitat homes are sold, not given away.

"We lend at zero percent interest so the mortgage is affordable," he said. "They have to earn their sweat equity, about 250 hours per family."

Local Durham homebuilders Durham Building Company, B Wallace Design and Construction, BuildSense, Thayer Homes, and Garman Homes are participating.

The homes will be completed by next Friday. There is a ceremony planned to celebrate.

"I'm so excited," Byrd said.
