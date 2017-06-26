FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --Three people are in the hospital following a car accident on Ireland Drive Monday morning.
According to Fayetteville police, a Hyundai crossed the center line and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer carrying pool chemicals.
Ireland Dr is closed between Raeford and Coventry after a head on collision sent 3 people to the hospital. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/heVBW198X6— Lou Guilette (@LouGuilette) June 26, 2017
The road was closed for a few hours while the truck was being removed from a ditch in front of Ireland Middle School.
The truck driver and two people inside of the Hyundai were transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.