Head-on collision sends three to the hospital, Fayetteville police say

Head-on collision sends three to the hospital (Credit: Lou Guilette/Twitter )

FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) --
Three people are in the hospital following a car accident on Ireland Drive Monday morning.

According to Fayetteville police, a Hyundai crossed the center line and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer carrying pool chemicals.



The road was closed for a few hours while the truck was being removed from a ditch in front of Ireland Middle School.

The truck driver and two people inside of the Hyundai were transported to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
