HENDERSON, North Carolina (WTVD) --The cities of Henderson and Oxford have lifted their boil water advisories. The advisories were put into place after the Kerr Lake Regional Water Plant began having difficulties with its pumps Monday.
The city's mayor told ABC11 Wednesday morning that the "water is safe in all aspects."
A mandatory water conservation was also in effect for Henderson.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
The problem affected an estimated 54,000 users of Kerr Lake Regional Water System, including in Oxford, Vance County, and Franklinton.
RELATED: Kerr Lake Plant pump problems force water emergencies in Henderson, Oxford, Franklin County