Henderson, Oxford lift boil water advisories after pump problems

By
HENDERSON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The cities of Henderson and Oxford have lifted their boil water advisories. The advisories were put into place after the Kerr Lake Regional Water Plant began having difficulties with its pumps Monday.

The city's mayor told ABC11 Wednesday morning that the "water is safe in all aspects."

A mandatory water conservation was also in effect for Henderson.

The problem affected an estimated 54,000 users of Kerr Lake Regional Water System, including in Oxford, Vance County, and Franklinton.

