Here are 25 names Trump could nominate to replace Justice Kennedy

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the White House will immediately begin the search for a nominee to replace Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, who announced that he will retire at the end of next month.Trump said the nominee will come from a previously released list of 25 names that he could nominate for the Court, including judges, retired judges, and a member of Congress "We have obviously numerous people. We have a list of 25 people that I had during my election. I had 20 and I added five a little while ago. We have a very excellent list of great judges, highly intelligent, hopefully tremendous people. The list is outstanding," Trump said.Here are the names on that list:of Indiana, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuitof Georgia, Supreme Court of Georgiaof Florida, Supreme Court of Floridaof Iowa, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuitof Colorado, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuitof Georgia, Supreme Court of Georgiaof Missouri, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuitof Pennsylvania, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuitof Maryland, U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuitof Michigan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuitof Michigan, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuitof Utah, United States Senatorof Utah, Supreme Court of Utahof Iowa, Supreme Court of Iowaof Florida, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Floridaof Alabama, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuitof Alabama, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuitof Virginia, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Armed Forcesof Minnesota, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuitof Wisconsin, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuitof Kentucky, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuitof Colorado, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuitof Michigan, Supreme Court of Michigan (Ret.)of Texas, Supreme Court of Texasof Oklahoma, Supreme Court of Oklahoma