Hillsborough dog park partially reopens after flood damage

One side of Hillsbourough's Gold Park dog park has reopened after repairs were made to an area damaged by flooding in June.The town said that the other side of the dog park will remain closed until repairs to the damaged fence are completed.The fence repairs are scheduled for the second week of August, which is, according to authorities, the soonest the contractor is available.The Town asks that visitors heed the 'closed' sign and stay out of the closed side of the park.Since the dog park has been damaged by flooding three times in the last year, the Hillsborough Parks and Recreation Board is considering design changes.