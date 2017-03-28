Hoke County deputies searching for murder suspect

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=1821857" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Deputies are searching for a suspect after a homicide in a Hoke County mobile home park late Monday night

Nyrek Shamaud Moore

The Hoke County Sheriff's Office is searching for a murder suspect.Late Monday night, deputies found 38-year-old Johnathan Alex Nipper shot to death at the Piney Bay Mobile Home Park off N. Shannon Road.The sheriff's office said the shooter left the area in a grey car. The car was later stopped in Robeson County, but the suspect was not inside, according to officials.Detectives say the alleged shooter is 18-year-old Delton D'wayne Graham, Jr. They have a first-degree murder warrant for his arrest.Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said 18-year-old Nyrek Shamaud Moore drove Graham away from the crime scene. He's charged with accessory after the fact.Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Graham is asked to contact the Hoke County Sheriff's Office immediately (910) 875-5111.