Authorities in Hoke County are searching for a suspect in connection with an overnight homicide.Late Monday night, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to the head at the Piney Bay Mobile Home Park off N. Shannon Road.The sheriff's office said the shooter drove off in a grey car.The car was later stopped in Robeson County, but the suspect was not inside, according to officials.The identity of the victim and a description of the suspect have not been released at this time.ABC11 will update this story as details become available.