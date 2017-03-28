NEWS

Hoke County deputies searching for suspect after homicide at mobile home park

EMBED </>More News Videos

Deputies are searching for a suspect after a homicide in a Hoke County mobile home park late Monday night (WTVD)

HOKE COUNTY (WTVD) --
Authorities in Hoke County are searching for a suspect in connection with an overnight homicide.

Late Monday night, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound to the head at the Piney Bay Mobile Home Park off N. Shannon Road.

The sheriff's office said the shooter drove off in a grey car.

The car was later stopped in Robeson County, but the suspect was not inside, according to officials.

The identity of the victim and a description of the suspect have not been released at this time.

ABC11 will update this story as details become available.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newshomicide investigationhomicideRaeford
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Wife of London attacker 'saddened and shocked'
Undercover Miami police officers caught in shooting ambush, 2 wounded
Cary road could now remain closed until Wednesday
Japan avalanche kills young mountaineers, instructor
More News
Top Stories
Family of slain kids: Don't ignore the warning signs
Cary road could now remain closed until Wednesday
'Disgusting' anti-Trump graffiti mars Cary greenways
Fayetteville gives final approval to baseball stadium
What can be done after teen deaths behind bars?
Forest calls AP report on HB2 cost 'bogus'
Body found behind home is Wendell woman who was missing
Show More
2-year-old Moore County child hospitalized after bite from family dog
Dog owner in Great Dane attack cited
Wake Forest family witnessed London terror attack
Durham man dies 10 days after 2-vehicle crash
Man charged with stabbing children goes before judge
More News
Top Video
'Disgusting' anti-Trump graffiti mars Cary greenways
Family of slain kids: Don't ignore the warning signs
Fayetteville gives final approval to baseball stadium
What can be done after teen deaths behind bars?
More Video