Hoke County man charged with murder

Justin Smith (Credit: Hoke County Sheriff's Office)

HOKE COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed in Hoke County.

Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said deputies found 27-year-old David McNair Jr. shot to death at his home in the 2500 block of Blue Springs Road.

Detectives received a tip that 29-year-old Justin Smith was the shooter, so they went to his home on Calloway Road. Detectives said they found the murder weapon and arrested Smith.

Smith was charged with first-degree murder and has no bond.

Hoke County officials are working to determine a motive for the shooting.

