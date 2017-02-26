Hoke County man charged with murder

HOKE COUNTY, North Carolina (WTVD) --A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed in Hoke County.
Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said deputies found 27-year-old David McNair Jr. shot to death at his home in the 2500 block of Blue Springs Road.
Detectives received a tip that 29-year-old Justin Smith was the shooter, so they went to his home on Calloway Road. Detectives said they found the murder weapon and arrested Smith.
Smith was charged with first-degree murder and has no bond.
Hoke County officials are working to determine a motive for the shooting.
