HAPPENING NOW: Hoke County Commissioners in emergency closed session meeting to discuss SBI investigation. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/jt9VsClI9s — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) February 23, 2017

BREAKING: Hoke Co. Board of Commissioners move to hire private firm to investigate alongside SBI. — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) February 23, 2017

Hoke County leaders called an emergency meeting Thursday morning to discuss the State Bureau of Investigations raid of the Hoke County government offices Monday.Two sources told ABC11 that at least two county workers have been fired or resigned, and more departures are expected.During the meeting, the Hoke County Board of Commissioners decided to hire a private firm to investigate alongside the SBI.On Monday, a team of SBI agents worked well into the evening going over employee time sheets and payroll records of several county workers. The county manager called the SBI investigation a surprise, and said it only involved five county workers.But Tuesday, Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said the investigation is much larger than just a few timesheets, and as many as 60 people could be involved in what the sheriff called serious crimes.Peterkin says his office had been investigating the alleged crimes for the past three months.County commissioners aren't commenting on the investigation.