Hope Mills discusses rules, amenities for new lake

The Hope Mills Lake could once again welcome swimmers and boaters.The lake has been empty since the dam failed in 2010. With the dam expected to be completed in May, the lake will be filled in June.A public hearing set for Monday night will focus on updated swimming and boating rules all while taking public input on other recreation options for residents."It's getting a little weary without the water," Winton McHenry said.McHenry has lived on Hope Mills Lake for two decades. The first breach damaged part of his dream home."We had a guest house and the guest house had to be redone and everything," McHenry said.But even with a remodeled home, the lakefront homeowner says the charm just wasn't there without the lake."It's been part of my whole life ... the grandchildren and I played in the water in the sun," McHenry said.But even folks who don't live on the lake can't wait for its return. Heather Augustine is a stay-at-home mom of two. She says she's running out of places to take her kids and is excited that the lake will be completed soon."I'm excited that the lake is finally starting to take shape. It looks like they're taking their time and going to do it right this time," Augustine said. "And hopefully we'll have a lake and can enjoy it like we used to."Monday night, the town of Hope Mills will take public input for other recreation options including kayaking, canoeing, and a possible walking trail. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.