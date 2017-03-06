NEWS

Hope Mills discusses rules, amenities for new lake

EMBED </>More News Videos

The project is expected to be complete in May, with water filling the lake in June.

By
HOPE MILLS, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Hope Mills Lake could once again welcome swimmers and boaters.

The lake has been empty since the dam failed in 2010. With the dam expected to be completed in May, the lake will be filled in June.

A public hearing set for Monday night will focus on updated swimming and boating rules all while taking public input on other recreation options for residents.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"It's getting a little weary without the water," Winton McHenry said.

McHenry has lived on Hope Mills Lake for two decades. The first breach damaged part of his dream home.

"We had a guest house and the guest house had to be redone and everything," McHenry said.

But even with a remodeled home, the lakefront homeowner says the charm just wasn't there without the lake.

"It's been part of my whole life ... the grandchildren and I played in the water in the sun," McHenry said.

RELATED: HOPE MILLS NEW DAM PROJECT GETS UNDERWAY

But even folks who don't live on the lake can't wait for its return. Heather Augustine is a stay-at-home mom of two. She says she's running out of places to take her kids and is excited that the lake will be completed soon.

"I'm excited that the lake is finally starting to take shape. It looks like they're taking their time and going to do it right this time," Augustine said. "And hopefully we'll have a lake and can enjoy it like we used to."

Monday night, the town of Hope Mills will take public input for other recreation options including kayaking, canoeing, and a possible walking trail. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at Town Hall.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsrecreationcumberland county newsswimmingboatingHope Mills
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Hope Mills new dam project gets underway
Hope Mills agrees to settlement on dam
NEWS
Teen charged with murder after woman found decapitated
Take a 360 tour of Chopper11HD in the air
Durham man charged in shooting of brother
New travel ban drops Iraq but keeps 6 other majority-Muslim countries
More News
Top Stories
Teen charged with murder after woman found decapitated
Durham Police ending traffic checkpoints
Durham man charged in shooting of brother
Replacement billboard fans the flames
Brush fire closes southbound US-1 in Apex
Student in video says he couldn't take it anymore
Senator Tillis takes questions at ticket-only event
Show More
TCM host Robert Osborne has died, network says
Gas leak forces students out of Fayetteville school
Trump signs new travel ban
Ex-sect members say prosecutors obstructed abuse cases
Supreme Court scraps VA transgender bathroom rights case
More News
Top Video
Teen charged with murder after woman found decapitated
Durham man charged in shooting of brother
Replacement billboard fans the flames
Senator Tillis takes questions at ticket-only event
More Video