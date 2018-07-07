House explosion in New Jersey, possible injuries: Officials

WIL CRUZ
A house occupied with people exploded in New Jersey Saturday morning, officials said.

The house at 329 Oakwood Drive in Newfield exploded just before 6:30 a.m., according to the Newfield Police Department.

"The residence involved is completely leveled," according to emergency communication recorded on Broadcastify.com, which streams scanner traffic. "There's nothing left."

A police spokeswoman said there were people inside the home, but it was not immediately clear how many.

There were no immediate details on the extent of injuries, police said.

Officials at the scene have launched an investigation.

The explosion happened near Fawn Drive and Hazel Avenue, which is in Gloucester County.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
