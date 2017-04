The North Carolina Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans has put up a huge Confederate flag along Interstate 95 in Cumberland County.The group says the flag is on a 90-foot pole and measures 20 feet by 30 feet.It sits between mile marker 61 and 65 near Godwin.The SCV said the installation is part of a "Flags Across the Carolinas project" and will include a memorial site and cemetery.It also said more flags are planned.