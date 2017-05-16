Human remains found in wooded area of Orange County

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after human remains were discovered in a wooded area Tuesday afternoon.Shortly before 12:30 p.m., skeletal remains were recovered in woods near the entrance of the Buckhorn Flea Market, at 508 Buckhorn Road in Mebane.The remains were discovered by North Carolina Department of Transportation personnel.The sheriff's office said evidence did not suggest foul play.The remains were taken to the North Carolina Medical Examiner's Office in Raleigh for examination and positive identification.Additional information will be released pending the autopsy results and next-of-kin death notification, the sheriff's office said.