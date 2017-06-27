Human remains found inside Fayetteville home

Authorities in Fayetteville are investigating after human remains were found inside a home Monday afternoon.Investigators say officers responding to a well-being check at a home along the 200 block of Robeson Street near downtown around 3 p.m., found a badly decomposed body.The body has been sent to the medical examiner's office in Raleigh for identification and to determine a cause of death.Detectives with the FPD's Homicide Unit are currently investigating the death.Anyone with any information regarding the death investigation is asked to contact Detective D. Franklin with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 723-4650 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visitingand completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.