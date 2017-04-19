NEWS

Hundreds without power after crash in Raleigh

Duke Energy customers in Raleigh were left in the dark for hours after an overnight crash. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Duke Energy customers in Raleigh are still in the dark after an early Wednesday morning crash.

It happened just before 3 a.m. in a residential area on North King Charles Road at Surrey Road.
It appears the vehicle was speeding and hit a speed bump, went airborne and struck a utility pole.

The impact caused the pole to break in half, which left power lines dangling on the road.

The driver was not injured despite the car overturning on its roof.

Police say the driver was taken into custody.

Duke Energy estimates the lights will be restored around 6:45 a.m.

