I-40 reopens after serious wreck in Durham

A serious wreck on I-40 east in Durham created a traffic headache Sunday morning.All lanes were shut down while crews cleared the scene, but the road has since reopened.Emergency responders told our crew on the scene two people were inside the vehicle. The driver ran off the road up the embankment and the vehicle got wedged underneath the Barbee Road bridge.The conditions of the driver and passenger are unknown. Emergency crews were seen attempting to extract them from the vehicle.