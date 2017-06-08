Turns out, the Streets at Southpoint can't simply start towing cars left at the Park & Ride lot in the mall as fliers handed out to drivers on Wednesday insinuated.Drivers were told they would be towed if they parked there outside of a 6 a.m.-6 p.m. window. The alert created considerable confusion and consternation among Park & Ride customers and officials."That they are being threatened with having their cars towed for trying to do the best thing they can to access transit where they should be is very concerning," said Go Triangle Communications Director Mike Charbonneau.The ABC11 I-Team has learned, according to Durham officials, the mall would be in violation of its agreement with the City if it started towing cars left in that lot without putting up better signage alerting drivers of the parking rules: it's only allowed on non-holidays, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m.-6 p.m.In an email chain obtained by the I-Team between the General Manager at the Streets at Southpoint and the City of Durham's Director of Planning, GM Patrick Anderson wrote, "This is clear and we will adjust."By that, Anderson was referring to putting additional signs in the Park & Ride lot, spelling out the parameters.That promise, however, is in stark contrast to an email the mall's PR firm, GGP, sent ABC11, which read:The I-Team is trying to clear up the confusion between the repose from GGP and the email from Anderson. Meantime, best advice for drivers: follow the 6 a.m.-6 p.m. guidelines, regardless of whether signs are posted.