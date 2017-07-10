Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
NEWS
ICYMI: 6 p.m. news headlines
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=2203298" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
ICYMI: 6 p.m. news headlines
WTVD
Monday, July 10, 2017 06:57PM
Related Topics:
news
eyewitness news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
News Digest for Monday, July 10, 2017
What we know about Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer
Foul play suspected in disappearance of 4 young men in Pennsylvania
Soldier arrested on terror charges in Hawaii, FBI says
More News
Top Stories
Mom furious after train car flips over, injures family
What's 'dripping'? The I-Team Investigates
Calls explain what happened before woman was shot on I-40
Chapel Hill approves partial brunch bill
Chapel Hill, Raleigh top NC's most expensive zip codes
Suspect breaks into NC police man's home, steals weapons
FBI: Dangerous murder suspect possibly in Charlotte
Show More
Fighting for daughter, NC pastor walking to DC
Cats found dead, malnourished in Cumberland County home
Prosecutor says man can't blame father for murders
NC mother meets son 100 days after giving birth
Woman sought in I-95 rest area assault, attempted robbery
More News
Top Video
News Digest for Monday, July 10, 2017
Suspect breaks into NC police man's home, steals weapons
Mom furious after train car flips over, injures family
'Miracle League' needs buddies for special needs program
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Raleigh
Durham
Fayetteville
Surrounding Area
Categories
U.S. & World
North Carolina
Entertainment
Sports
Politics
Health
I-Team
Troubleshooter
Moneysaver
Distraction
Science Club
Station Info
About ABC11
EyeWitness Photos/Video
ABC11 Together
Events Calendar
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
ABC11 Live Newscasts
ABC11 Perspectives
LAFF
Live Well Network
ABC11 Together: Making a difference in the community
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham