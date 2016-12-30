NEWS

In Benson, search continues for missing Florida man
EMBED </>More News Videos

Cole Thomas. (Benson Police Department and the Thomas family)

BENSON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Benson Police said Friday that the search for a Florida man who went missing in Johnston County on Nov. 25 "remains a very open and active investigation."

Christopher Cole Thomas, 22, was reported as a missing person to the Benson Police Department in November and since then, the Benson Police Department, with assistance from the N. C. State Bureau of Investigation, the Johnston County District Attorney's Office, and other local and state agencies, has been investigating the circumstances surrounding Thomas' disappearance.

Benson Police said they will "continue to conduct interviews, initiate searches, and follow all leads, with a goal of finding Cole and reuniting him with his family."

Benson Police released the last known photos of Cole Thomas, taken from a security camera the night he was reported missing.



The Thomas family, in collaboration with the CUE Center for Missing Persons, is offering a $10,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.

READ DETAILS OF THOMAS' MYSTERIOUS DISAPPEARANCE

Cole Thomas' father, Christopher Thomas came from Florida to search for his son shortly after his disappearance.

Benson Police said that the Thomas family would like the public to know that Cole is a "22-year-old son, grandson, and brother, with an extended family, and all are concerned about him, and want him home."

Cole graduated Salutatorian from Suwannee High School in Florida, and earned an A. A. degree from North Florida Community College. Cole received a Florida Merit Scholarship to attend college and he attended the University of Florida, before recently starting a career as an Electrical Apprentice.

Police are asking Benson residents, as well as others in the area, to look around their property for any indications Cole may have been there.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chief Kenneth Edwards or Captain Greg Percy, of the Benson Police Department, at (919) 894-2091 or the SBI's Raleigh office at (919) 779-8188 or (800) 334-3000 after business hours.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe page to help with Thomas' search for his son. Just click the link if you'd like to help.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsmissing manjohnston county newsbizarreBenson
(Copyright ©2016 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
$10,000 reward offered in search for missing son
NEWS
Russian Hacking Malware Found on Vermont Utility Computer
Raleigh Police arrest third suspect in fatal hotel shooting
Rescue Underway After Amusement Park Riders Stranded in Air
A Look at the Russian Compounds Nestled in New York Suburb and Small Maryland Town
More News
Top Stories
Raleigh Police arrest third suspect in fatal hotel shooting
Authorities at scene of serious crash in Willow Spring
Woman killed in crash with NC trooper's SUV
Durham Police seek clues in string of smash-and-grabs
Woman's calmness during robbery may have saved lives
Durham DWI victim: Be smart, safe this New Year's Eve!
Tar Heels come up short against Stanford in Sun Bowl
Show More
Judge blocks law stripping Cooper of some powers
Raleigh ready for First Night
Suspect charged in connection with Durham man's murder
Border of North and South Carolina to shift on Jan. 1
Putin Rejects His Minister's Proposal to Expel 35 US Diplomats
More News
Top Video
Durham Police seek clues in string of smash-and-grabs
Woman killed in crash with NC trooper's SUV
Judge blocks law stripping Cooper of some powers
Woman's calmness during robbery may have saved lives
More Video