In Benson, search continues for missing Florida man

Benson Police released the last known photos of Cole Thomas, taken from a security camera the night he was reported missing.

Benson Police said Friday that the search for a Florida man who went missing in Johnston County on Nov. 25 "remains a very open and active investigation."Christopher Cole Thomas, 22, was reported as a missing person to the Benson Police Department in November and since then, the Benson Police Department, with assistance from the N. C. State Bureau of Investigation, the Johnston County District Attorney's Office, and other local and state agencies, has been investigating the circumstances surrounding Thomas' disappearance.Benson Police said they will "continue to conduct interviews, initiate searches, and follow all leads, with a goal of finding Cole and reuniting him with his family."The Thomas family, in collaboration with the CUE Center for Missing Persons, is offering a $10,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.Cole Thomas' father, Christopher Thomas came from Florida to search for his son shortly after his disappearance.Benson Police said that the Thomas family would like the public to know that Cole is a "22-year-old son, grandson, and brother, with an extended family, and all are concerned about him, and want him home."Cole graduated Salutatorian from Suwannee High School in Florida, and earned an A. A. degree from North Florida Community College. Cole received a Florida Merit Scholarship to attend college and he attended the University of Florida, before recently starting a career as an Electrical Apprentice.Police are asking Benson residents, as well as others in the area, to look around their property for any indications Cole may have been there.Anyone with information is asked to call Chief Kenneth Edwards or Captain Greg Percy, of the Benson Police Department, at (919) 894-2091 or the SBI's Raleigh office at (919) 779-8188 or (800) 334-3000 after business hours.