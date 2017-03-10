NEWS

In Garner meeting, immigrants express deportation fears

EMBED </>More News Videos

It was a standing-room-only crowd inside Garner's St. Mary Mother of the Church.

By
GARNER, North Carolina (WTVD) --
In the standing-room-only crowd inside Garner's St. Mary Mother of the Church, many, if not most, of the attendees are living in the U.S. illegally.

They are moms, dads, neighbors, and taxpayers, like Diana Flores, who came here from Mexico 16 years ago. She brought her teenage daughter, Amy, to the church with her, driving the family car that she's unable get a driver's license to operate legally.

"I don't know, I feel like every time when I see the police I'm scared because I don't have a driver's license," Flores said about her mounting fears that a traffic stop could lead to deportation.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

"It's been very distracting to me," Diana's daughter Amy Perez said. "Because at some point ... I could be at school and my mom could be gone and it's scary."

Amy is a natural-born citizen, but her mom is one of an estimated 350,000 undocumented immigrants living in North Carolina -- the eighth-highest number in the nation according to Pew Research.

President Donald Trump's hardline rhetoric against illegal immigration and his recent executive orders to beef up ICE enforcement have raised fears in the Triangle's immigrant community.

Despite the tougher talk from Washington, the tone was strikingly conciliatory at Thursday's forum with local law-enforcement leaders.

"We talk about immigration law, that is federal law that we do not participate in," said Garner Police Chief Brandon Zuidema.

"All the new documents, the orders that's coming down really hasn't done any change for us," said Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison. "We're still doing the same thing. If you don't commit a crime, we don't ask you who you are."

For Flores, who came hoping to hear more about a potential path for a legal driver's license, the meeting was lacking.

"But, what can (the sheriff) do for me?" Flores said. "He don't say nothing to get a driver's license- that's only what I want."

Flores believes most of the people that showed up at the forum came seeking a way to secure a driver's license to give them a sense of security during uncertain times.

The sheriff, police chiefs, and the immigration attorneys crowding the forum's head table all said the same thing; It's up to the legislature -- where there doesn't appear to be an appetite for that right now.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newswake county newsimmigrationdonald trumpabc newsnationalRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Pence: Turkey lobbying 'an affirmation' of decision to fire Flynn
Tillerson steps away from possible pipeline decisions
FBI Director Comey meets congressional leaders on wiretapping, leaks, Russia
WikiLeaks to give tech companies early access to next hacking docs: Assange
More News
Top Stories
How much snow will we see this weekend?
Racist video sends shockwaves through Leesville Road Middle
Chatham Co. band teacher charged with sex with student
Roy Williams takes a swipe at President Trump in NY
NC health officials: 17 new flu deaths in the last week
Son unemotional in 911 call after killing mother
NC cop pleads guilty to impregnating 14-year-old
Show More
Raleigh officers involved in shooting won't be charged
Hope Mills green-lights bill for red-light cameras
Folks object to new parking meters near Senior Center
Duke rallies past Louisville, sets up showdown with UNC
No. 6 UNC crushes Miami 78-53 to reach ACC semis
More News
Top Video
Racist video sends shockwaves through Leesville Road Middle
Son unemotional in 911 call after killing mother
Wake Forest HS grad lands dream role on Broadway
Hope Mills green-lights bill for red-light cameras
More Video