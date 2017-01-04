RALEIGH (WTVD) --Governor Roy Cooper's inauguration has been moved indoors and the parade has been cancelled due to snow in the forecast for Saturday.
A couple of important announcements on the Inauguration: the Inaugural Parade on Saturday is cancelled due to inclement weather.— Roy Cooper (@RoyCooperNC) January 4, 2017
The Swearing-In Ceremony will be moved from the steps of the Archives & History ? State Library to Memorial Auditorium (2 E South St).— Roy Cooper (@RoyCooperNC) January 4, 2017
Everything else is going according to the schedule -- I look forward to seeing everyone at the Prayer Service on Friday morning!— Roy Cooper (@RoyCooperNC) January 4, 2017