NEWS

Governor Roy Cooper's inauguration parade cancelled due to likelihood of snow

Cooper takes the oath

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Governor Roy Cooper's inauguration has been moved indoors and the parade has been cancelled due to snow in the forecast for Saturday.

Related Topics:
newsroy cooperRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Picks Wall Street Lawyer for SEC Chairman
Commuter Train Crashes in NYC; Over 100 Injured
Autopsy sheds new light on Durham police shooting
Trump's Mockery of Intelligence Agencies Could Undermine Their Future Relations
More News
Top Stories
Chance of snow increasing as crews start preparing
Autopsy sheds new light on Durham police shooting
Cooper headed for showdown with Republicans over Medicaid
Person dies in Orange County camper fire
Charlotte pastor charged in string of 9 armed robberies
Officer on leave after slamming girl to the ground
Watch: Senator Burr's granddaughter disses Joe Biden
Show More
More than 70 injured in train crash in New York City
Crash on I-95 north in Fayetteville causes major delays
Girl, 10, dies in skiing accident in Michigan
Man accused of firing shots at Guilford County deputy
14-year-old boy shot to death in North Carolina
More News
Photos
Durham CrimeStoppers Most Wanted for January
PHOTOS: Trooper involved in multi-vehicle crash
Christmas typhoon hammers Philippines
PHOTOS: Christmas in the Park
More Photos