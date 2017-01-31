NEWS

Infant died of starvation after parents' overdose deaths

JOHNSTOWN, Pennsylvania --
A coroner says a 5-month-old Pennsylvania girl starved to death in her bassinet after her parents died of drug overdoses.

The Cambria County coroner's office said autopsy and toxicology reports confirmed that Summer Chambers died of dehydration and starvation in the home in Kernville, about 60 miles east of Pittsburgh, a few days before Christmas.

Coroner Jeff Lees called the case "heart-wrenching" and ruled the infant's death homicide due to parental neglect.

Lees says toxicology tests indicate that 27-year-old Jaron Chambers and 19-year-old Chelsea Cordaro died of acute fentanyl overdoses. Lees says the woman had four times the lethal range of the drug and the man had 2 times the lethal range.

Lees says the parents died on or about Dec. 15 and the child probably on Dec. 19 or Dec. 20. The bodies were found Dec. 22.
Related Topics:
newspa. newschild deathdrugs
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Nominates Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court
Judge Neil Gorsuch: What to Know About the SCOTUS Nominee
Police Use Pepper Spray on Trump Protesters in Ohio
Trump Immigration Order Under Scrutiny as Dems Debate Sessions Vote
Raleigh home repeatedly hit by cars finally gets help
More News
Top Stories
President Donald Trump announces Supreme Court nominee
3 shot in Raleigh
Raleigh home repeatedly hit by cars finally gets help
Peep holes drilled in I-40 rest area bathrooms
Parent concerned about note found in school
Body cam allegedly shows deputy stealing suspect's cash
Billionaire drug lord wants taxpayers to pay legal bills
Show More
Man shot during argument over bright headlights
Obamacare open enrollment ends at midnight
NC county GOP chief removes remarks on women's march
Franklin Graham updates stance on refugee ban
Missing 14-year-old Cary girl found safe
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Demonstrators protest Trump immigration policy
Mary Tyler Moore through the years
PHOTOS: Meet the Puppy Bowl starting line-up
PHOTOS: N.C. State beats Duke in Durham for first time since 1995
More Photos