Authorities tell ABC11 that an inmate at Central Prison in Raleigh assaulted two staff members late Monday night.A spokesperson with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said around 11 p.m., the inmate assaulted two staff members by punching and fighting with them."Two employees and one inmate were treated by prison medical staff, then transported to local hospitals for care," Keith Acree said.Further details surrounding the incident have not been released at this time.ABC11 will update this story as more information becomes available.In November, the ABC11 I-Team did a story about assaults at Central Prison on staff members by inmates.Our team found the state had 850 staff members assaulted by inmates in 2015, and some of those assaults were captured on camera.Prison officials say it is a challenging work environment, but they have policies in place to keep employees as safe as possible.Central Prison currently houses more than 750 offenders and is secured by two razor ribbon wire fences.The prison is located in the 1300 block of Western Boulevard, just west of downtown Raleigh.