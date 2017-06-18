NEWS

Wanted inmate escapes from Davidson County jail, accused of assaulting female officer

Benjamin Lee Small (Credit: Davidson County Sheriff's Office )

DAVIDSON COUNTY, North Carolina --
Authorities are looking for an inmate accused of assaulting a female officer and escaping from the Davidson County Detention Center, WGPH reports.

Benjamin Lee Small, 23, escaped from the jail at about 10:20 p.m. Saturday and is considered dangerous, according to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect is accused of assaulting a female detention officer and taking her keys and other items.

Deputies said she was taken to the hospital were serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.



Warrants were obtained on the suspect for charges of assault inflicting physical injury to a detention officer, escape from a local jail and common law robbery.

The suspect is described as a white male, 5'1" and about 135 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes and fair skin with tattoos on his left and right arms.

Anyone with any information can call the Davidson County Sheriff's Office at (336) 242-2105 of 911.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsinmatesassaultNorth Carolina
Load Comments
NEWS
3 dead, 9 injured in explosion at Colombia shopping mall
Rep. Steve Scalise's condition upgraded to serious
Son finds parents stabbed to death inside North Austin home
3-year-old girl dies during dental procedure
More News
Top Stories
Triangle victims relieved after manhunt ends
Trump attorney says president not under investigation
3-year-old girl dies during dental procedure
Son finds parents stabbed to death inside North Austin home
2 arrested for 5 different charges
Durham police arrest man wanted for numerous robberies
Bank of America to lay off Charlotte employees
Show More
Fayetteville police investigate homicide
Homemade quilt holds names of Durham murder victims
1 dead in Fayetteville car crash
Missing sailors found dead inside Navy destroyer that collided with container ship
Family, friends honor NC soldier killed in Afghanistan
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
More Photos