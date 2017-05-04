NEWS

Instructor accidentally shoots man in gun training class

LIVONIA, Mich. --
Police say a Detroit-area firearms instructor accidentally shot and wounded a man attending a gun training class.

Livonia Police Detective Capt. Robert Nenciarini tells MLive.com that the man was shot Saturday at a gun range west of Detroit.

Nenciarini says the 44-year-old instructor was conducting a class for people seeking concealed pistol licenses when he "pulled his gun out of its holster, pointed it at the door separating the two classrooms and fired a round."

A 39-year-old Detroit man in another classroom was struck in both legs.

The instructor has not been arrested but could face charges in the shooting.

