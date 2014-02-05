NEWS

Insurers: We're off the hook, Duke Energy knew coal ash risk

Feb. 5, 2014 photo shows signs of coal ash swirl in the water in the Dan River in Danville, (Gerry Broome)

Emery Dalesio
Dozens of insurance companies say they're not obligated to help pay for Duke Energy Corp.'s multi-billion dollar coal ash cleanup. They say the nation's largest electric company long knew about but did nothing to reduce the threat of potentially toxic pollutants.

The claim is in a filing by lawyers for nearly 30 international and domestic insurance companies Duke Energy sued in March. The Charlotte-based company wants to force insurance payments to cover part of the utility's coal ash cleanup in the Carolinas.
MORE: Duke Energy gives inside look at coal ash cleanup

The insurers say they're not paying because Duke Energy stored its coal ash in unlined pits as part of its normal business practices. Insurance company lawyers say no distinct pollution events triggered coverage.

Coal ash contains arsenic, mercury and other elements that may be hazardous in sufficient concentrations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newscoal ashduke energy
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Scalise in critical condition after gunman opened fire at congressional baseball practice
Inmates escape after killing 2 officers during prison transport
Man who shot at GOP lawmakers had history of criminal run-ins
How the harrowing shooting at a GOP congressional baseball practice unfolded
Who is Steve Scalise, GOP congressman injured in Virginia shooting
More News
Top Stories
What we know: The suspect in the baseball shooting
Gunman wounds lawmaker, then killed by police
Multiple people shot in SF at UPS facility
Kansas husband who robbed bank to avoid wife sentenced
Elderly man drowns after his riding lawnmower overturns
Panthers minicamp day 2 highlights
'Yappy Hour' aimed at stopping dog flu
Show More
12 dead in London fire; figure expected to rise
Three-year-old girl critically hurt in Fayetteville crash
Scattered Storms Thursday
Cary Parkway to be widened at High House Road
Infamous 'Lake Boone Trail Chicken' returned
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
PHOTOS: Henderson factory fire
More Photos