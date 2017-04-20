Shooting on the Champs Elysees in Paris

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the shooting on Paris' Champs Elysees that killed a police officer and left two others gravely wounded.In a statement from its Amaq news agency, the group gave a pseudonym for the shooter indicating he was Belgian.The assailant, who has been flagged as an extremist, was killed but has not been publicly identified.French President Francois Hollande said he is convinced the circumstances of the Paris shooting points to a terrorist act.Hollande also said one bystander was injured during the shootout between police and the attacker, and the area has been evacuated and is on lockdown.A French police union previously reported that two officers had been killed in the incident.Brandet told local channel BFM TV that a man came out of his car while it was stopped at a light and started shooting at a police car. The attacker tried to run away from the scene and continued to shoot at the police officers while running, he said. There was an exchange of gunfire and that is when the attacker died, Brandet said.A French police union tweeted that an "individual in a car opened fire at a police car stopped at a red light, killing one policeman."Paris police posted a tweet telling people to avoid the area around the Avenue des Champs-Élysées without revealing any further details.A subsequent tweet stated that there was "police intervention underway" in the area but gave no further details.The U.S. State Department's Bureau of Consular Affairs warned its Twitter followers to avoid the area "after a shooting."The Champs-Élysées is a long thoroughfare that has theaters, shops, and restaurants and ends with the Arc de Triomphe monument, a major tourist destination.President Donald Trump shared "our condolences" with the people of France during a joint news conference with the Italian prime minister who is at the White House today."It's a very terrible thing that's going on in the world today," Trump said, adding that he thought it was "another terrorist attack," though there has been no formal confirmation of that at this point."What can you say? It just never ends. We have to be strong, we have to be vigilant," he said.The incident comes days before the French election, which is to take place Sunday.