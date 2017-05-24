NEWS

ISIS sets sights on Vegas Strip properties as possible terror targets

EMBED </>More Videos

The city of Las Vegas has emerged once again as a potential terror target in an ISIS propaganda video.

LAS VEGAS --
The city of Las Vegas has emerged once again as a potential terror target in an ISIS propaganda video.

The video calls for lone wolf attacks, and several Las Vegas Strip properties were prominently displayed.

U.S. intelligence agencies discovered the new video on an ISIS website.

The message in the video is quite clear -- ISIS wants supporters to carry out attacks in the West.

This is the second time ISIS has targeted Las Vegas in its recruitment videos.

The first time was in June of last year.

Four months later, lawmakers in Nevada passed what's called the "more cops tax."

The tax pays for more than 60 additional police officers to patrol the Las Vegas Strip.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsisisterror threatterrorismu.s. & worldlas vegas
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Brother of Manchester bomber knew an attack was coming: Libyan official
US Embassy in Egypt warns of 'potential threat' from terrorist organization
'Joker' lookalike arrested for pointing loaded gun at drivers
Democrats flip 2 state legislature seats in Trump districts
More News
Top Stories
First Alert Mode: Tornado watch issued for ABC11 viewing area
Storm rips through Yadkin County elementary school
Watch: Drone tour of Autryville tornado damage
CBO: 23M more uninsured under House health care bill
New TSA procedures target electronics, food
Durham veterinarian charged with fraud, identity theft
Bat found in Raleigh home tests positive for rabies
Show More
2016 'one of deadliest ever' for police?
$500M in opium poppy plants seized in North Carolina
Ariana Grande cancels world tour stops through June 5
Woman who fatally shot dog thought she was using BB gun
Graco recalls car seats; webbing may not hold child
More News
Top Video
Watch: Drone tour of Autryville tornado damage
Man, woman killed in fiery Harnett County crash
Woman who fatally shot dog thought she was using BB gun
Carjacking leads to chase in Charlotte
More Video