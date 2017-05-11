  • WEATHER ALERT Severe Thunderstorm Warning
It's May, so why do Christmas lights glow in Lillington?

By
LILLINGTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Bright Christmas decorations are lighting up the night in Lillington, illuminating residents' curiosity.

"It's odd for May," said resident Kristin Lee.

Lillington Mayor Glenn McFadden said he's heard from several town residents wanting to know what's up with the "Christmas in May" decorations.

"I think some people thought we had just forgotten what month it was," McFadden said.

The mayor explained that there's a method behind the apparent madness.

"Last Year, Duke Energy came in and upgraded our street lights, so it made them look a little more dim," McFadden said. "So we started getting calls that we needed to have better light."

And that's what this is all about. The town is trying out a variety of decoration lights. Some bright, some softer, and different colors.

Residents are asked to vote online for the lights they like best, so the town can order them before the Christmas rush.



"Can never start Christmas shopping too early," the mayor said.

So will it be a bright Christmas in Lillington?

McFadden's response: "That's the plan."

