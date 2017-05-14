Job fair coming to downtown Raleigh

Coast-to-Coast Career Fairs will be holding a job fair in Raleigh on Monday.Hundreds of jobs will be available with careers ranging from sales, marketing, law enforcement, banking, retail, accounting, and more.The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Holiday Inn in downtown Raleigh, located at 320 Hillsborough St.Job seekers are encouraged to dress for success and bring plenty of resumes.