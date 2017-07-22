NEWS

John Heard, actor known for 'Home Alone' and 'Sopranos' roles, dies at 71

John Heard (AP Images )

John Heard, the actor known for his roles as the affable father in the "Home Alone" films and as a corrupt police detective in the hit series "The Sopranos," has died, the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office confirmed to ABC News on Saturday. He was 71.

A spokesperson for Heard did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The actor passed away on Friday, according to the medical examiner's office.

Heard, who lived in Studio City, is survived by three children: John Matthew Heard III, Max Heard and Annika Heard, ABC News reported.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
