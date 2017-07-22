John Heard, actor known for 'Home Alone' and 'Sopranos' roles, dies at 71

John Heard, the actor known for his roles as the affable father in the "Home Alone" films and as a corrupt police detective in the hit series "The Sopranos," has died, the Santa Clara County medical examiner's office confirmed to ABC News on Saturday. He was 71.
A spokesperson for Heard did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The actor passed away on Friday, according to the medical examiner's office.
Heard, who lived in Studio City, is survived by three children: John Matthew Heard III, Max Heard and Annika Heard, ABC News reported.
DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
