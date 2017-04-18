NEWS

Johnston County man wins $1,000 for life in NC lottery game

SELMA, North Carolina (WTVD) --
German Gomez of Selma is the second Lucky for Life player in North Carolina ever to win the top prize of $1,000 a day for life.

Gomez, a construction worker, said he plans to use the money to take care of his family.

Gomez purchased the winning ticket, which beat odds of 1 in 30.8 million in the March 30 drawing, at the 7th Street Marketplace on East Market Street in Smithfield.

Winners of the Lucky for Life top prize have the option to claim it as an annuity guaranteed for the rest of the winner's life - or at least 20 years to the winner's estate or heirs. Gomez opted for a one-time lump sum and took home $3.7 million.

Since Lucky for Life tickets went on sale in North Carolina in February of last year, nine players here have won the game's second prize of $25,000 a Year for Life and 102 more have won $5,000 prizes. Lucky for Life is played in 22 states and Washington D.C. Drawings are held Mondays and Thursdays. Tickets cost $2.

