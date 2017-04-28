NEWS

Join ABC11 for a town hall on "Addiction: Hidden in plain sight"

Heroin addiction... addiction to Opioids...

More and more, we hear about it. More and more, it's touching, and ruining, lives. What are the warning signs? What can we do? Are there solutions to this rapidly growing problem? Join ABC11 Eyewitness News as we explore and discuss these tough questions during a special Town Hall, Addiction: Hidden in Plain Sight, May 17th at the Cary Arts Center.

Our panel includes North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein and addiction experts.

Click here to register.
Related Topics:
newsabc11 together
Load Comments
NEWS
Apex Police investigating possible 3rd BB gun shooting
Durham Police seek suspect in credit union robbery
Shoppers turn Walmart self-checkout into slot machine
Smithfield man accused of sexual assault on 4 children
More News
Top Stories
Body found ID'd as man missing since Hurricane Matthew
Apex Police investigating possible 3rd BB gun shooting
Smithfield man accused of sexual assault on 4 children
Huge Confederate flag installed along I-95
US soldiers killed in Afghanistan may have been hit by friendly fire
Self-described psychic sentenced to 8 years in prison
PHOTO: Police say man fondled student at UNC library
Show More
Former President George HW Bush released from hospital after treatment for pneumonia
Wake Schools warn about '13 Reasons Why'
Tad Cummins slept with teen student, his wife says
Hitting the trails this weekend? You may not be able to
NC man avoids death penalty in cooking show contestant death
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
PHOTOS: Walk to defeat ALS
PHOTOS: Raleigh March for Science
More Photos