Judge orders documents in case against alleged Chapel Hill shooter Craig Hicks released to defense

Craig Hicks arrives in court

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The man accused of killing three Muslim students in Chapel Hill more than two years ago was present in court during a hearing Tuesday.

Craig Hicks is accused of shooting and killing a young Muslim couple and their relative after a dispute over parking. Hicks was known for arguing over parking spots at a Chapel Hill apartment complex and also making Facebook posts disdaining all religions.

Tuesday's hearing dealt with a motion to release all the FBI notes in the case to the defense team. Superior Court Judge Orlando Hudson ordered the documents released. While the shootings happened in Chapel Hill, it was technically a Durham County address, so the trial will be held in Durham with the Durham DA's office prosecuting.

Authorities say 23-year-old Deah Barakat, his 21-year-old wife Yusor Abu-Salha, and her 19-year-old sister Razan Abu-Salha, were killed Feb. 10, 2015 in the couple's apartment.

The FBI investigated the case as a possible hate crime, but no federal charges have been brought against Hicks.

A judge ruled in April 2015 that prosecutors can seek the death penalty against the now 48-year-old, who's charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

There's no firm date yet for the trial to begin.

At the time of the killings, Barakat and Yusor Abu Salha were newlyweds, just married that December. Barakat was enrolled at the UNC School of Dentistry and his wife had just completed her biology degree at NC State and planned to begin her dental studies at UNC.

Razan attended NC State and was studying architecture and environmental design. She was visiting her sister and brother-in-law at their home when the shootings happened.

The victims' families have sought to keep their memories alive by continuing philanthropy work they started, including a dental clinic for Syrian refugees.

