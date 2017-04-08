NEWS

Judge rejects guilty plea from man accused in fatal stabbing

Ferjus Bernard Moore is accused of killing is girlfriend by stabbing her nearly 40 times (Credit: Forsyth County Sheriff's Office Detention Center)

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina --
A Forsyth County judge has rejected the guilty plea of a man accused of stabbing his girlfriend nearly 40 times, saying he's concerned about the man's mental competency.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports, Superior Court Judge David Hall stopped Friday's hearing for 55-year-old Ferjus Bernard Moore, saying he couldn't accept Moore's guilty plea to second-degree murder in the death of 43-year-old Cheryl Annise Bethea.

During questioning from Hall, Moore consulted with either a psychiatrist or one of his attorneys to get clarification of what Hall was asking. When the judge asked Moore to describe the crime he was accused of committing on Aug. 25, 2014, Moore responded, "I forgot."

Hall ordered Moore to get a mental competency evaluation at Central Regional Hospital which could take up to two months.

