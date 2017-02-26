Judge rules against effect of Trump comments on Bergdahl case

A military judge called President Donald Trump's scathing campaign-trail criticism of Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl "problematic" in a ruling, but has declined to dismiss the charges against him.During a pretrial hearing earlier this month, defense attorneys played part of a video exhibit in which Trump repeatedly says at campaign appearances that Bergdahl is a "traitor" who should be harshly punished. Bergdahl's lawyers argued the comments violate their client's due-process rights and that the case should be dismissed.The judge, Army Col. Jeffery Nance, called the footage of Trump condemning Bergdahl "disturbing material," but said the case against him can go forward."...the Court recognizes that this is an unusual case, perhaps unique in all the annals of military justice. On top of the obvious unique aspects, we have a man who eventually became President of the United States and Commander in Chief of all the armed forces making conclusive and disparaging comments, while campaigning for election, about a soldier facing potential court-martial for actions that had already captured the attention of the public. The Court recognizes the problematic potential created by these facts. Therefore, in order to vigilantly ensure a fair trial, the Court will require the parties to submit a member's questionnaire on these issues which will be provided to the members well in advance of trial and returned for review by the parties well prior to voir dire. The Court will also allow very liberal voir dire on this topic," wrote Nance in his ruling.Prosecutors said Trump's comments amounted to campaign rhetoric against actions taken by the Obama administration to bring Bergdahl home.The Obama administration's decision in May 2014 to exchange Bergdahl for five Taliban prisoners prompted some Republicans to accuse Obama of jeopardizing the nation's safety.Prosecutors said potential jurors' exposure to Trump's comments could be addressed through questioning during jury selection, and added that it would be unprecedented to dismiss the case without first trying to seat a jury.Bergdahl is charged with desertion and misbehavior before the enemy, the latter of which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. He has been assigned to desk duty at a Texas Army base while awaiting trial.Bergdahl, who is from Idaho, has said he walked off his post to cause alarm and draw attention to what he saw as problems with his unit.His trial is scheduled for April, but a delay seems likely after the judge set a new time frame for working out problems with the handover of classified information as part of the discovery process. He said he would give lawyers until the beginning of April to prepare a status report that will determine future dates in the case.