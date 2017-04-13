NEWS

Judge to check on North Carolina man forcibly medicated in terror case

EMBED </>More News Videos

Basit Sheikh (WTVD)

RALEIGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A federal judge is checking whether a mentally ill North Carolina man accused of trying to join al-Qaida-linked fighters in Syria has improved after nearly a year of forced medication.

U.S. District Judge Terrence Boyle wants to eyeball Basit Sheikh on Thursday. An appeals court ruled in June that Sheikh should be forcibly injected with anti-psychotic medication so he can be made competent to defend himself against prosecution.

Cary man ordered out of courtroom after outbursts in terrorism case

Sheikh is from suburban Raleigh and has been described as suffering from schizophrenia.

He's charged with providing material support to a terrorist group for attempting to join Jabhat al-Nusra militants in 2013. He was detained in an FBI sting to find and arrest Americans before they left for Syria to fight in that country's civil war.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsterrorismRaleigh
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Man removed from court after outbursts in terrorism case
Cary man ruled not mentally competent in terrorism case
Cary man ruled mentally fit in terrorism case
NEWS
Trump on NATO: 'It's no longer obsolete'
Highlights from Trump's interview with the Wall Street Journal
Teen arrested, woman wanted in fatal Raleigh shooting
Man charged in murder of Chicago judge
More News
Top Stories
Benson Realtor killed in Harnett Co. crash; 1 critical
Heartbroken dad 'can't process' crash that took son's life
Teen arrested, woman wanted in fatal Raleigh shooting
Investigation into downtown Raleigh fire continues
Man fatally shot outside Durham apartment complex
Baby, mom and grandpa battle life-threatening illnesses
United to pay all passengers on plane where man was dragged
Show More
Study: Black teachers help black students improve
Pierce Freelon is a fresh face in the Durham mayor race
Defiant Raleigh private police agency chief sentenced
Cary Police arrest woman in hit-and-run of moped driver
Raleigh visitors may have to pay more to park downtown
More News
Top Video
Boy, 8, craves burger, drives dad's van to McDonald's
Investigation into downtown Raleigh fire continues
Heartbroken dad 'can't process' crash that took son's life
Study: Black teachers help black students improve
More Video