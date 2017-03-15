Jury begins deliberations in murder of UNC professor

Feng Liu

A jury has begun deliberating in the case of one of two men accused of beating a UNC professor to death in 2014.Troy Arrington, of Chapel Hill, and Derick Davis II, of Durham, are charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery in the death of 59-year-old Feng Liu.The men allegedly hit Liu over the head with a stone as he walked in Chapel Hill. They then took his wallet. The research professor died a day later at the hospital.The news stunned the community.Arrington is being tried first.Orange County District Attorney Jim Woodall is not seeking the death penalty.Liu was an internationally-known scientist who had worked in UNC's Eshelman School of Pharmacy since 2005.