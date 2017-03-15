  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: NC NAACP holds news conference about Gov. Roy Cooper's powers in Raleigh
Jury begins deliberations in murder of UNC professor

Derick Davis II and Troy Arrington Jr. (images courtesy Chapel Hill Police Department)

By
HILLSBOROUGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A jury has begun deliberating in the case of one of two men accused of beating a UNC professor to death in 2014.

Troy Arrington, of Chapel Hill, and Derick Davis II, of Durham, are charged with first-degree murder and armed robbery in the death of 59-year-old Feng Liu.

Feng Liu


The men allegedly hit Liu over the head with a stone as he walked in Chapel Hill. They then took his wallet. The research professor died a day later at the hospital.
The news stunned the community.

Arrington is being tried first.

Orange County District Attorney Jim Woodall is not seeking the death penalty.

Liu was an internationally-known scientist who had worked in UNC's Eshelman School of Pharmacy since 2005.

