Kim Jong Un arrives in Singapore ahead of summit with Donald Trump

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Singapore just before 3 p.m. local time ahead of a much-anticipated summit with President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Kim landed at Singapore Changi International Airport and was greeted by Singapore's Minister of Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.

Balakrishnan shared official photos of a smiling Kim deplaning from the Air China jet and shaking hands. The North Korean leader's limousine and accompanying motorcade wound its way through Singapore before arriving at the St. Regis Hotel, where he will be staying during the summit.

Kim was scheduled to meet with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Sunday evening, a meeting which will be streamed on the prime minister's Facebook page.

Trump is expected to arrive sometime around 8 p.m. local time. Singapore is 12 hours ahead of the United States' Eastern time zone.

The president left for Singapore straight from a brief visit to the G-7 summit in Charlevoix, Quebec, Canada on Saturday. Air Force One left around noon and make a quick stopover in Greece to refuel Saturday night.

The U.S. administration officials included on the trip are Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chief of Staff John Kelly, National Security Adviser John Bolton, Deputy Chief of Staff Joe Hagin, Deputy National Security Adviser Mira Ricardel, National Security Council-Asia Director Matt Pottinger, senior adviser Steven Miller, press secretary Sarah Sanders and NSC communications official Sarah Tinsley.

Kim Yong Chol, who has taken the lead in planning for the summit, including meetings in New York with Pompeo and at the White House with Trump, was among those in Kim's arrival party.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Authorities working triple-death investigation in Littleton
Raleigh investigation reveals death of 7-month-old infant
15-year-old killed, others hurt when 14-year-old crashes car in Virginia
Fort Bragg soldier killed in Somalia attack identified
Fort Bragg soldier pleads to keep wife in country as she faces deportation
Dramatic video shows man rolling onto street after hitting police car in Houston
Justify wins Belmont to become 13th Triple Crown champ
Video released of latest Kyron Hinton police encounter
Show More
UNC tops Stetson 7-5, earns trip to College World Series
Multiple states recalling pre-cut melon linked to salmonella outbreak
Deputies seeking person of interest after 3 people found dead in Morganton home
Kids 4 Critters gives students a close look inside Wake County Animal Center
Body of woman dragged into Florida lake by alligator found
More News