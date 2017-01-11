  • BREAKING NEWS Watch Live: NC NAACP holds news conference on nomination of Jeff Sessions for attorney general
Kinston police: Woman overdosed on heroin with kids in car

KINSTON, NORTH CAROLINA --
Police in Kinston say a woman faces several charges after officers acting on a tip found her unconscious in a car with a hypodermic needle in her arm and two young children in the back seat.



A news release sent to local media outlets says officers responding to the tip on Monday found 36-year-old Billie Jo Harrison of Walstonburg inside a car parked at a restaurant. Police also found 37-year-old Herber Lathan Haddock of Kinston in the passenger seat with a hypodermic needle in his lap.

Officers said the two children were released to relatives.

RELATED: Cops: Photos of boy with passed-out adults show drug scourge

Harrison faces multiple drug charges and misdemeanor child abuse and is jailed on a $10,000 bond. Haddock faces similar charges and is jailed on a $25,000 bond. It's not known if either have an attorney.

