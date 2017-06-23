Kinston Police announce arrest in multiple bomb threats

Kinston Police announced on Friday the arrest of a suspect in more than 50 cases, including numerous bomb threats.On Thursday, Kinston PD obtained warrants for Timothy McDonough, 37, of Plattsburgh, New York, for six felony counts of making bomb threats.McDonough was arrested Friday in Plattsburgh by the Plattsburgh Police Department and the U.S. Marshal Service.McDonough is a suspect in more than 50 cases from 2015 to 2017, including identity theft, harassing telephone calls and making numerous bomb threats toward citizens, businesses and government institutions.Numerous law enforcement agencies investigated these incidents, including the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office, Greene County Sheriff's Office and the Kinston Police Department.McDonough will be extradited from New York and returned to Kinston.