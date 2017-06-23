NEWS

Kinston Police announce arrest in multiple bomb threats

Timothy McDonough (Kinston Police Department)

KINSTON, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Kinston Police announced on Friday the arrest of a suspect in more than 50 cases, including numerous bomb threats.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

On Thursday, Kinston PD obtained warrants for Timothy McDonough, 37, of Plattsburgh, New York, for six felony counts of making bomb threats.

McDonough was arrested Friday in Plattsburgh by the Plattsburgh Police Department and the U.S. Marshal Service.

McDonough is a suspect in more than 50 cases from 2015 to 2017, including identity theft, harassing telephone calls and making numerous bomb threats toward citizens, businesses and government institutions.

Numerous law enforcement agencies investigated these incidents, including the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office, Greene County Sheriff's Office and the Kinston Police Department.

McDonough will be extradited from New York and returned to Kinston.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newsbomb threatnorth carolina newsarrestKinston
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Faulty fridge sparked London fire that killed 79
Sheriff: Woman locked 86-year-old grandma out of house
Raleigh police: Man pistol-whipped in driveway
Former nurse suspected of killing up to 60 children
Johnny Depp apologizes for 'bad joke' about Trump
More News
Top Stories
Raleigh police: Man pistol-whipped in driveway
Former nurse suspected of killing up to 60 children
5th GOP senator comes out in opposition to health care bill
Sheriff: Woman locked 86-year-old grandma out of house
Military wants 6-month hold on transgender enlistments
Durham man on ATV dies after leading troopers on chase
Faulty fridge sparked London fire that killed 79
Show More
Nash County deputies find 35 pounds of pot in car
What's going on with the North Carolina 'brunch bill?'
Agriculture commissioner and auditor spar over milk safety
One killed in truck vs. car crash south of Fayetteville
Woman arrested in Smithfield baby remains case
More News
Photos
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: The graduates of 2017
Diane Wilson completes Raleigh Half Ironman
PHOTOS: Sampson County storm damage
More Photos