Kitchen explosion closes Fayetteville Cheddar's

The Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen in Fayetteville is closed after authorities said a small explosion occurred inside of the restaurant.The Fayetteville Fire and Emergency Management Department was called to the restaurant, located at 225 North McPherson Church Rd., after reports of a fire.When crews arrived, they found no signs of a fire from the outside of the building. However, after investigating, they found a small explosion had occurred inside of a cooker in the kitchen.One employee was injured and about 200 people were evacuated from the restaurant.Authorities report no damage was done to the building.The Health Department was requested due to an incident occurring inside of a restaurant.The business is currently closed and crews did not say when they would reopen.