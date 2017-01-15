Kitchen fire damages Durham duplex

The Durham Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire in the 2200 block of Peppertree Street.On Sunday around 8 p.m., a fire started in the kitchen of a duplex and spread into the attic, according to officials. Durham firefighters said that smoke was visible from the duplex and the fire was fully extinguished in about 15 minutes.There was heavy damage done to the kitchen and attic, as well as smoke damage throughout the apartment. The adjoining apartment was not damaged and there were no injuries.Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.