Large balloon causes more than 800 Durham residents to lose power, police say

The Durham Police Department said a large balloon caused more than 800 people to lose power Sunday afternoon. (WTVD)

DURHAM, North Carolina (WTVD) --
The Durham Police Department said a large balloon caused more than 800 people to lose power Sunday afternoon.


According to Duke Energy, the outage started around 2:50 p.m.

Police said as of 4:58 p.m. power was restored to all affected customers.


Police said the power is out from Hillandale/Spruce to Hillsborough Road and from Hillsborough/Hillandale to Highway 15-501 and beyond.

Residents are asked to avoid the area if possible.

