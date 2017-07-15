NEWS

Large piece of scrap metal crushes van in Florida, driver survives

A metal object flew off an overpass in Florida onto a van below (Credit: WFTV)

ORANGE COUNTY, Florida --
A man miraculously survived after a large piece of scrap metal fell from a truck that lost control and overturned in Florida on Saturday, crushing his van under the overpass.

Jesus Armando Escobar, 36, was exiting off Interstate 4 onto State Road 528 around 7:35 a.m., according to WFTV.

Above him on the overpass, Antonio Santiago Wharton, 33, of Kissimmee, was driving a Mack truck loaded down with scrap metal.

Wharton lost control of the truck, hit the guardrail, and overturned the vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A large metal pipe flew off Wharton's truck, tumbled off the overpass, and landed on the roof of Escobar's Pontiac van.

The impact completely crushed the driver side roof of the van, troopers said. Amazingly, Escobar was able to walk away from the crash with only minor injuries.

Wharton was cited for careless driving.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
newscar crashtruck crashFlorida
Load Comments
NEWS
White House hires attorney Ty Cobb to manage Russia response
70-year-old veteran fired after trying to stop shoplifters
Trump team sending mixed messages on Qatar and Gulf crisis
Chilling details emerge in Pennsylvania killing spree
More News
Top Stories
Major insurance groups call part of health bill 'unworkable'
70-year-old veteran fired after trying to stop shoplifters
White House hires attorney Ty Cobb to manage Russia response
Man charged with shooting at Cumberland County deputy
Chilling details emerge in Pennsylvania killing spree
Officials making progress with chemical in NC river
VIDEO: Florida sinkhole swallows home
Show More
Raleigh police investigate apparent hit-and-run injury
Durham police search for cellphone robbers
Murder victim's uncle speaks out about 'methodically plotted out' killing
I-Team: NC troopers get new rules for high-speed pursuit
Sanford woman charged with murder in shooting of 'intruder'
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: ACC Football Kickoff
PHOTOS: 2017 ESPYS red carpet fashion
Museum exhibits lowrider cars, artwork they've inspired
PHOTOS: Miss North Carolina Pageant
More Photos