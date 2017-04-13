Large Verizon outage impacting Chapel Hill customers

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) --The Town of Chapel Hill said a large Verizon outage is preventing customers from making phone calls Thursday.
Click here to see Verizon's outage map, which shows a substantial area without service over Chapel Hill.
Large outage for @verizon wireless customers. View map at https://t.co/yG88zVzvpJ. @ChapelHillPD @ChapelHillFD @ChapelHillEM #VerizonOutage pic.twitter.com/QtUKe5iWUB— Town of Chapel Hill (@chapelhillgov) April 13, 2017
The Chapel Hill Fire Department said if you have Wi-Fi you may still be able to make phone calls with VoIP apps such as Facebook messenger and Skype.
Verizon has not commented on the outage or said when it might be resolved.
