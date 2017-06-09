NEWS

Law officers chase down Durham man wanted in burglaries

Montre Cates (Orange County Sheriff's Office)

HILLSBOROUGH, North Carolina (WTVD) --
A Durham man wanted in connection with a string of residential burglaries in Orange and Durham counties was taken into custody after a short foot chase Thursday.

Montre Cates was identified as the suspect in five home burglaries June 2, four of which took place in northeastern Orange County and the other one in Durham County

Cates refused to surrender to officers and also failed to appear in court Wednesday.

With the help of the US Marshal Service, Cates was apprehended in Durham after a short foot chase.

Cates is being held at the Orange County Detention Facility under a $15,000 secure bond.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office at (919) 245-2900 or Investigator Goodwin at (919) 245-2918.
