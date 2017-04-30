NEWS

Lawmaker wants NC to help sex trafficking victims

RALEIGH --
A lawmaker wants North Carolina to spend $56 million to help sex trafficking victims and to train students and law enforcement officers to recognize signs of the crime.

Rep. Bill Brawley tells The Charlotte Observer that when he managed an apartment complex he was unaware of sex trafficking. Drugs, prostitution and at least one indictment for trafficking took place during that time.

He says he realized later that probably a dozen other women were being trafficked. Brawley says that now, legislators tell him they're aware of trafficking but aren't sure what to do about it.

According to the anti-trafficking Polaris Project, more than 8,000 cases were reported nationwide in 2016. In North Carolina, 181 cases were called in to the National Human Trafficking Hotline last year.
